Groundbreaking to mark Pembroke’s 125th anniversary

By: Staff report
A groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center will take place Friday at 205 Union Chapel Road as part of Pembroke’s 125th anniversary. The center, developed by Thomas Properties Group in partnership with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure, will be a 36,000-square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature retail, restaurants and student apartment-style housing.

PEMBROKE — Friday, March 6, 2020, will make history in Pembroke in more ways than one as the town marks its 125th year.

Festivities will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the construction site, 205 Union Chapel Road in downtown Pembroke. A reception will immediately follow the groundbreaking. The event is open to the public,

The A.S. Thomas Center will be a 36,000 square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature retail, restaurants and student apartment-style housing with a total of 34 bedrooms. Developed by Thomas Properties Group in partnership with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure, this mixed-use development is the first in a series of planned revitalization projects for downtown. Metcon will provide design/build services for the project. Anchor tenants for the new space include Lonerider Spirits Distillery & Brewery and New York Deli. The new center will replace the existing old Pates Supply storefront on Union Chapel Road.

As part of the development, the town plans to re-develop the streetscape along Union Chapel Road — from Second Street to Third Street — including new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, street furniture and landscaping.

A Main Street Celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be part of the 125th anniversary celebrations. The event will offer free food, games and entertainment by Mark McKinney & Co. and DJ Gizmo.

For further information regarding the A.S. Thomas Center groundbreaking ceremony, contact Angela Carter with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure at 336-671-2866.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center will take place Friday at 205 Union Chapel Road as part of Pembroke's 125th anniversary. The center, developed by Thomas Properties Group in partnership with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure, will be a 36,000-square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature retail, restaurants and student apartment-style housing.

