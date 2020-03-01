Man chaerged in stabbing

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — A 56-year-old Fairmont man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times, leaving that person in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, James M. Thompson is also charged with misdemeanor larceny and was jailed under at $250,000 bond. He was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to call on Friday of someone being stabbed on the 14000 block of N.C. 41 South on Friday and found the victim found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital and is listed in serious condition. The Sheriff’s Office said the dispute was about money.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

