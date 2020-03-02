Democratic Women meet Saturday

March 2, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Democratic Women of Robeson County’s monthly meeting will be held at noon Saturday at the Village Station 1893 Restaurant located at 2744 Roberts Ave.

The guest speaker is Demorrio Thomas, partnership specialist from the Atlanta Regional Census Center who will discuss the upcoming U.S. census.

The Democratic Women of Robeson County, which meets the first Saturday of each month, is dedicated to the Democratic platform, encouraging women to seek public office and to promote the election of Democrats.

