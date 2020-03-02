Coalition to distribute flu-protection kit

March 2, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition will distribute face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes on March 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 802 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton.

The purpose of the giveaway is to reduce the risk of people contracting the flu.

Because of the limited amount of supplies, three N95 masks, three regular masks, six pairs of gloves and six packets of sanitizer wipes per individual/family will be distributed free of charge to the public.

