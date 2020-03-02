Three killed in separate accidents

PROCTORVILLE — A Fairmont man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle accident, and two more people died Monday afternoon in a wreck near Red Springs.

David Leon Patterson, 49, of 8345 Wire Grass Road, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee east on Atkinson Road, near Proctorville, when the accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper George Inman. The vehicle left the road to the right, Patterson over-corrected, the vehicle then overturned, left the road to the left and struck a tree, according to the report.

A passenger in the vehicle, Solomon Brayboy, suffered minor injuries. Patterson and Brayboy both were wearing seat belts.

There was no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident, according to the report. The vehicle was destroyed.

Information on the double-fatal was limited, but The Robesonian has learned it occurred on N.C. 710 between Red Springs and Pembroke and involved three vehicles. The accident occurred when one one vehicle tried to pass another.

The identities of the two dead people, who were both drivers, was not available as relatives were being contacted. A third person suffered minor injuries.

