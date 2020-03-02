Youth center struggles for donations

The town of Fairmont has launched a GoFundMe in February 2019 page to help raise the $60,000 to repair the 4,164-square-foot youth center and obtain an occupancy permit, located at 105 S. Main St. Since its launch the page has raised about $300. The town of Fairmont has launched a GoFundMe in February 2019 page to help raise the $60,000 to repair the 4,164-square-foot youth center and obtain an occupancy permit, located at 105 S. Main St. Since its launch the page has raised about $300. The town of Fairmont has launched a GoFundMe in February 2019 page to help raise the $60,000 to repair the 4,164-square-foot youth center and obtain an occupancy permit, located at 105 S. Main St. Since its launch the page has raised about $300. The town of Fairmont has launched a GoFundMe in February 2019 page to help raise the $60,000 to repair the 4,164-square-foot youth center and obtain an occupancy permit, located at 105 S. Main St. Since its launch the page has raised about $300. Kemp Kemp

FAIRMONT — A year after it was published online, Fairmont’s GoFundMe page has raised only about $300 in a bid to raise $60,000 to help pay for renovations to the town’s youth center.

Since the page was created and posted to the town’s Facebook page on Feb. 27, 2019, four donations have been made, the most recent in July. The goal is to raise money to help complete repairs to the center’s walls and ceiling, electrical work, install new flooring and furniture, and to pay for an occupancy permit that would clear the way for a nonprofit to operate the youth center.

The 4,164-square-foot youth center is located at 105 S. Main St. and was once a post office.

Town Commissioner Charles Kemp said he is unsure why the page hasn’t generated more interest, but hopes that will change.

He highlighted the GoFundMe page in his monthly newsletter, titled “Fairmont in Focus,” in the hope he could “rekindle some interest,” Kemp said. In the newsletter distributed via email to about 2,000 recipients, Kemp urged Fairmont residents to pitch in.

“The youth of our community will profit by this facility, and you can feel satisfaction that your contribution helped with their growth and development,” the newsletter reads in part.

To date, the town has raised $3,690 for youth center repairs via separate donations, Town Clerk Jenny Larson said.

Town Manager Katrina Tatum sent letters to state representatives in 2019 asking for the $60,000, but received no responses, Larson said.

“We’re still trying to find money, but we haven’t had any luck on funding sources,” Larson said.

The GoFund initiative was approved by commissioners at Kemp’s request during a February 2019 board meeting.

“You don’t know until you try,” Kemp said of first publishing the fundraiser online. “You got to get out there and try.”

The town also is looking for someone to buy the center. Purchasing proposal requests will be accepted at Town Hall through March 16.

There were no requests as of Monday afternoon, Tatum said.

The town voted in December 2017 to accept the building as a gift, with the stipulation that it be used only as a youth center, Kemp said.

Since then, the town has made repairs to the roof and exterior walls, and installed new windows and an HVAC system, at a cost of $50,000, Larson said.

The building was used from 2001-2005 as a Youth Opportunity Center, at which children were tutored and given job training. The center and four other sites in the county were operated under a $20 million U.S. Department of Labor grant managed by the Lumber River Council of Governments, said Patricia Hammonds, Council of Governments Workforce Development Board director.

The town provided a brief description of the youth center’s mission on its fundraising page.

“The mission of the town in providing a venue for after-school and out-of-school activities is to ensure that there are opportunities for youth to excel, explore and expand their horizons before school, after school, on weekends, and during the summer,” the GoFundMe page reads in part.

The town also seeks to provide Fairmont children with “focused numeracy, technological, and literacy integration into academic and enrichment activities,” according to the page.

Donations made on GoFundMe are subject to a fee.

“There is a fee of 2.9% plus $0.30 fee per donation on GoFundMe,” according to the fundraising site.

That fee will be subtracted from donations made to the town at no cost to patrons.

To donate, visit the site at https://www.gofundme.com/fairmont-youth-center.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

