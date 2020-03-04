Red Springs contracts out tax collections

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with a firm that will try to collect almost a million dollars worth of delinquent taxes.

But more needs to be done before the collection of of nine years worth of delinquent property by about 330 property owners can begin.

“It’ll be up to the county for the next step,” said Town Manager David Ashburn.

He will work with County Manager Kellie Blue, Ashburn said.

“There’s still a lot that has to be worked out,” he said.

That includes receiving tax records and paperwork from the county that will be provided to Zacchaeus Legal Services before foreclosure processes begin. The county has handled Red Springs’ tax collections.

Zacchaeus Legal Services, which also does delinquent tax collections for Lumberton and Maxton, profits by working on commission.

Commissioner Caroline Sumpter and Town Attorney Tim Smith were unable to attend the meeting Tuesday because of illness.

In other business, the board voted to place a sign that says trucks with three or more axles are prohibited from traveling Shannon Road. The vote came after a request from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which received complaints from residents who say tractor-trailers are using the road to travel from N.C. 71 to North Main Street, causing dangerous road conditions.

Betty Hasty, owner of Hasty Land Surveying on Shannon Road, thanked the board. She said the tractor-trailers shouldn’t be traveling the road.

“They’re not delivering to anybody on that road,” Hasty said.

Also on Tuesday, Ashburn told commissioners that the demand rate for electricity has been raised by Duke Energy. Demand rates are determined by the highest electricity demand during billing cycles.

Ashburn said the town’s demand rate has been increased from about $22 per kilowatt during peak demand to $23.35.

But the town will not raise rates for residents.

In other matters on Tuesday:

— The commissioners updated the town’s Animal Control ordinance by adopting the guidelines set forth in Robeson County’s dangerous dog ordinance.

— The commissioners voted to place 18 LED streetlights along Main Street at a cost of about $47,000.

— The possibility of curbside trash pickup was tabled.

— The commissioners voted to allow Ashburn to move forward with planning a Fourth of July event. Ashburn said John Ammons, chief of Red Springs Fire Department, earned his North Carolina Pyrotechnics License and will be able to discharge fireworks at the event.

— The commissioners voted to move the next meeting up to April 6 so they could attend a banquet held by the Robeson County Committee of 100 on April 7.

