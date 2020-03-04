Peguise-Powers takes Superior seat

March 3, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report
Bullard
Peguise-Powers

LUMBERTON — Tiffany Peguise-Powers, who resigned last year as chairman of the Board of Elections, on Tuesday night won a Superior Court judgeship, while Greg Bullard won a newly created District Court seat.

With 36 of 39 precincts reporting, Peguise-Powers led Carlton Mansfield with 8,414 votes, 57.4%, to 6,238 votes, 42.6%. The Robesonian reached out to Powers, but was unable to get a comment.

Peguise-Powers has practiced law in Lumberton for many years, and has been an off-and-on member of the Robeson County Board of Elections since 2009.

She will replace longtime Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd, who is retiring after holding the seat since 1997.

Bullard defeated Diane Surgeon by garnering 7,828 votes, or 53.4%, to 6,846 votes, or 46.4%, also with 36 precincts reporting.

Bullard, a Lumberton resident, has been practicing law in Robeson and surrounding counties for 20 years.

The position was created after Gov. Roy Cooper on Oct. 14 signed into law House Bill 1001, which allowed the number of assistant district attorneys in Robeson County to increase from 12 to 13 and the number of county District Court judges to increase from five to six.

The legislation creating the extra ADA slot and the extra District Court judge position was “an act consistent with House Bill 966 of the 2019 regular session providing the resources necessary to implement the legislation known as Raise the Age,” HB 1001 reads in part. The Raise the Age legislation, which went into effect Dec. 1, ended the state’s practice of treating 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.

Superior Court Judge Greg Bell was unopposed in the Seat 2 race, Judith Milsap Daniels was unopposed for District Court 16B Seat 4, and William “Jeff” Moore was unopposed for District Court 16B Seat 5. All are incumbents.

Daniels is currently the chief District Court judge.

Bullard
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bullard.jpgBullard

Peguise-Powers
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Powers-Tiffany.jpgPeguise-Powers

Staff report