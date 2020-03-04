Two women elected to Robeson County Board of Commissioners

March 3, 2020 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Sampson
Stephens
Oxendine

LUMBERTON — Tuesday’s primary voting appears to have sent two new faces to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, and created a government body with four women and four men.

Wixie Stephens won her Democratic primary race for the District 1 seat held by ex-husband Jerry Stephens, who has represented the district since 2007. She easily beat fellow Democrats Jerry Kinlaw Jr. and Tony Campbell.

As of late Tuesday evening Judy Sampson was in close race against Lacy Cummings for the District 5 seat but appeared on her way to victory.

Because they have no Republican opposition in the Nov. 3 general election, they will join Faline Dial, vice chair and District 4 representative, and Pauline Campbell, the District 2 representative, as females on the Board of Commissioners.

With 12 of 13 Robeson County precincts reporting, Stephens had 1,418 votes to Kinlaw’s 497 votes and Campbell’s 180.

Wixie Stephens is the owner of Wixie Stephens Insurance Agency LLC, where she has worked for 29 years. She also has been an agent for Oxendine Bail Bonding LLC, for five years.

In the race for the District 5 seat held since 1996 by Raymond Cummings, Sampson had 997 votes late Tuesday evening and Cummings had 944, with nine of 10 precincts reporting. Although there was one precinct out, Sampson was declaring a win on Facebook.

Lacy Cummings ran against Commissioner Raymond Cummings in 2010 and 2014 and lost.

Sampson retired from the purchasing department of Campbell Soup after 30 years of employment. She has been the president of the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce for two years, president of MAIN, a Fortune 500 minority diversity group at Campbell Soup for four years, and a minority small business owner.

Jerry Stephens and Raymond Cummings did not seek re-election. Stephens was board chairman until Lance Herndon was elected to the role during the board’s Dec. 2 meeting. Cummings has battled health issues for much of 2019.

No board candidates could be reached Tuesday for comment.

Tuesday’s primary voting set up Nov. 3 contests for districts 3 and 7 on the Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Roger Oxendine, who has occupied the District 3 seat since 2006, held off challenger Terry Campbell in the Democratic primary. With all 13 precincts reporting, Oxendine had 1,061 votes to Campbell’s 543. Oxendine will face John Cummings Jr., the only Republican candidate, on Election Day.

Incumbent Tom Taylor, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Steven Martin, the current District 7 representative on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, will vie for the board’s District 7 seat on Nov. 3. They were both unopposed on Tuesday. Taylor is seeking a sixth four-year term to the seat he has held since 2000.

Winners of the Board of Commissioners races will be sworn in to four-year terms in early December.

Sampson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sampson.jpgSampson

Stephens
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_WStephens-2-.jpgStephens

Oxendine
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_roger-oxendine.jpgOxendine

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Related Articles