Lawson holds on to school board seat

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — On a bloody night for school board incumbents, Randy Lawson was the only one to win re-election in a competitive race on Tuesday, but to a different seat than he held before.

When The Robesonian went to press on Tuesday night, Lawson held a slim lead in the District 7 race with one precinct out, but eventually kept a seat on the board with 804 votes to Brittany Lovette Pittman’s 731 votes and G.L. Pridgen’s 676.

Lawson has been an at-large board member since he was first elected in 2012, but decided this year to run for the District 7 seat, which was being vacated by Steve Martin. Martin elected to run as a Republican for the District 7 seat on the Robeson County Board of Elections, and will face incumbent Tom Taylor in the Nov. 3 general election.

Two of the incumbents defeated on Tuesday were Chairman John Campbell, who had been on the board since 1996, and Brian Freeman, who was seeking a second term. Both held at-large seats.

Vonta Leach, a former NFL player with a Super Bowl ring, led the nine candidates running for at-large seats with 6,663 votes, more than double those received by Henry Brewer, who had 3,055 and won a seat. William Gentry, with 2,522 votes, won the third at-large seat.

Freeman finished fourth with 1,924 votes, followed by Campbell, with 1,726 and Loistine DeFreece, with 1,420. DeFreece had represented District 1 since 2004, but resigned that seat last year when it became public knowledge that she no longer lived in that district. She moved out of district because of flood damage to her home. When she announced her decision to resign during a school board meeting, she immediately said she would seek an at-large seat.

The third incumbent to lose Tuesday night was Charles Bullard, who was seeking a second term as the District 4 representative. Bullard finished a distant third with 643 votes, well behind Terry B. Locklear, the winner with 1,413 votes, and Jeff McNeill, with 726 votes.

Craig Lowry was the only incumbent other than Lawson to keep a seat on the board, running unopposed in District 5. John Simmons, who was also unopposed, won the District 1 seat, which had been vacant since DeFreece resigned.

All the results are unofficial until certified by the Robeson County Board of Elections.

