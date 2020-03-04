Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Johnson, McGirt Road, Maxton; and Jamie Lowery, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Lewis, Emma Jane Road/West McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls; Johnny Matthews, Iona Church Road, Fairmont; Tammie McDaniel, Noa Drive, Maxton; Walter Thompson, Shawn Road, Lumberton; and Karen McKoy, East Side Road, Rowland.