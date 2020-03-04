Pembroke plans 125th anniversary celebration for weekend

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
PEMBROKE — The town of Pembroke was incorporated on March 8, 1895, 125 years ago on Sunday — and the town will celebrate that milestone with events beginning Friday.

Festivities will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the construction site, located at 205 Union Chapel Road in downtown Pembroke. There will be a reception immediately after the groundbreaking. The event is free and open to the public.

The A.S. Thomas Center will be a 36,000-square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature stores, restaurants and student apartment-style housing, with a total of 34 bedrooms. Developed by Thomas Properties Group in partnership with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure, the development is the first in a series of planned downtown revitalization projects.

Metcon will provide design/build services for the project. Anchor tenants for the new space include Lonerider Spirits Distillery & Brewery and New York Deli. The new center will replace the existing old Pates Supply storefront on Union Chapel Road.

As part of the project, the town plans to redevelop the streetscape along Union Chapel Road from Second Street to Third Street. Plans include new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, street furniture and landscaping.

Pembroke Mayor Gregory Cummings said the new development is a “great” economic boost to usher in the next 125 years, just as the Pate Supply did in the early 1920s.

“The Pate Supply played a very, very important economic role for the town,” Cummings said. “The Thomas Center will be taking us into the next era. There’s a lot of great things going on.”

A special sold-out gala will take place Friday evening to commemorate the town’s 125th year.

The town will be closing Main Street on Saturday for the Main Street Celebration that is free and open to the public. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Business Incubator and Calvary Way Church.

The event will feature food vendors offering free food, bouncy houses, train rides and entertainment by the Carolina Music Award-winning band Mark McKinney & Co. and DJ Gizmo.

“I think our town is ready for a celebration,” Cummings said. “There’s a lot of excitement in the air.”

