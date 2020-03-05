Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kevin Mackay, U.S. 301 North, Parkton; Glenda Morgan, Straightway Drive, Fairmont; and Corey Hunt, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Faith Deliverance Center of Truth, Kenric Road, Lumberton; and Mary McNeill, Gina Boulevard, Shannon.