Youth club selling tickets for chance to win $10K

March 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Boys and Girls Club will be awarding $10,000 to the person with a lucky ticket on July 30.

The $50 tickets are now being sold at Robeson County Farm Bureau Insurance’s office at 302 Bailey Road in Lumberton. For information on how to purchase one or more, call 910-738-7171.

Four cash prizes will be awarded: $10,000 for first, $1,000 for second, $500 for third and $250 for fourth.

The winning ticket will be drawn during a celebration at the Farm Bureau office at 5:30 p.m. on July 30. The owner of the winning ticket need not be present to win.

During the event, the Carolina Breakers will perform beach, and rhythm and blues music. There will be free hot dogs and soft drinks.

The Boys and Girls Club provides a variety of services to young people, many considered at-risk. The cost for a child is $1 a year, with fundraisers keeping participation affordable.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Staff report