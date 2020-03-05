Man faces weapons charge

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man faces a felony weapons charge after surrendering Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Frank Kinlaw, 26, of 6949 Great Marsh Church Road, is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to a statement by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinlaw was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. He turned himself in about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.

