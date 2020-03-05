‘Wiz’ to get encore showing

March 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Because of popular demand, Purple Door Productions will be offering an encore performance of the musical “The Wiz Jr.” this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The musical will be performed at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College.

Tickets can be purchased at the lobby box office before the show or online at www.purpledoorarts. They are $18 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and RCC staff, and $10 for students and children.

After the musical, Club Oz will open at Your Pie in Lumberton. Attendees of the Saturday night show get a free ticket to this special event, which will run from 9:30 to 11 p.m. DJ Pierre will be spinning the biggest hits of the disco era.

