Chase ends with two charged with drug, weapons crimes

March 8, 2020
By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Two men were arrested Saturday after a vehicle pursuit during which speeds exceeded 100 mph and were jailed on a variety of weapons and drugs charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lennie Braxton Locklear, 26, of Red Springs, is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a state officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was jailed under a $1 million secured bond.

Dakota Lambert, 22, also of Red Springs, is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lambert was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The arrests came after Drug Enforcement Division investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT operators with the Sheriff’s Office, armed with a search warrant, arrived at a home at 508 Fodiesville Road in Red Springs. When deputies and investigators pulled into the yard, Locklear and Lambert were sitting in a white Ford F-150 truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, as deputies approached the vehicle, Locklear drove it out of the yard and led officers on a chase through the Red Springs and Lumberton areas reaching speeds of 100 mph before stopping on Folks Drive in Red Springs. After a foot pursuit, Locklear and Lambert were taken into custody.

Investigators seized a plastic bag containing 104 dosage units of heroin and a stolen .357 handgun. A search of the residence resulted in two additional firearms and drug paraphernalia being seized along with approximately $2,300 in cash. Investigators also seized the Ford F-150 truck Locklear was driving.

