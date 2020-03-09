Crime report

March 9, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Alicia Jacobs, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Gwendolyn Swett, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Jerry Jacobs, Corner Oaks Drive, St. Pauls; and Stephanie Smith, Amethyst Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brian Simmons, McGirt Road, Maxton; Dougie’s Mobile Home Movers, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Jackie Blue, School Road, Lumberton; James McKinnon, Cruze Road, Pembroke; Eduardo Deaduero, Isaac Drive, Lumberton; and Julia Navarro, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

Alma Hernandez reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Verde Circle in St. Pauls.

Candace Williams reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Rice Road in Lumberton.

Joe Scott, of Martin Luther King Drive in Fairmont, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked at Tobacco Brothers Minit Shop, located at 2205 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, someone broke into it and stole his black and silver Smith & Wesson gun. The value of the gun was not disclosed.

James McCallum, of Crandlemire Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his apartment and stole his washing machine, dryer, microwave, a jacket, kerosene heaters and caused damages to his front door. The total value of stolen and damaged items was not disclosed.