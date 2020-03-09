Woman found dead inside home

March 9, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how a 46-year-old woman whose body was found on Saturday died.

According to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department, an officer was stopped on Saturday at about 8:06 p.m. and asked to do a wellness check on a resident at 61 Marion Road. The officer found the body of Angela Lynette McLellan inside the home.

The statement said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. An autopsy was ordered as part of a death investigation.

