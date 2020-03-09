Four teens charged in armed robbery attempt

LUMBERTON — Four teenagers, ages 13 to 16, have been charged in an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday, and are suspects in as many as five other armed robberies.
According to a statement by Lumberton police, the youths, ages 13, 14, 16 and 16, were arrested Saturday night after a failed armed robbery at the China Garden at 2743 W. Fifth St. inside the Lumber River Village Shopping Center. Their identities were not provided because of their age.
Police said two of the accused entered the restaurant at 10:34 p.m., and one pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money. When the employee ducked behind a counter, the gunman tried to use the weapon to force open the register but was unable to. The two then fled on foot. No money was taken.
A responding police officer encountered the four running behind the shopping center. After a short foot chase and search of the area, the teens were taken into custody. Police say face masks and firearms used by the juveniles were seized.
That failed armed robbery occurred soon after a failed robbery attempt at the China King, which is at 501 W. Second St.
Employees reported a gunman, wearing a ski mask and black jacket, entered through the back door at about 9:25 p.m. and pointed a handgun while a second person remained outside. While the robbery was taking place, sirens were heard and the two fled on foot. Nothing was taken during the robbery.
The four teens are charged in the attempted armed robbery of the China Garden Chinese Restaurant and are considered suspects in the robbery attempt at China King Chinese Restaurant. They are considered suspects in robberies at the Dollar General at 206 E. Seventh St. on Jan. 20 and again on Feb. 27; the Dollar General at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Feb. 25; and the Family Dollar at 1305 E. Fifth St. on Feb. 22.