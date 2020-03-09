LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the cause of a fire that gutted a vacant mobile home at 2440 E. Fifth St.

The fire occurred Saturday on the property under consideration for a Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton development designed to replace 72 units at Hilton Heights and Meyers Park that were lost to Hurricane Matthew.

The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene about 1:26 p.m. and arrived five minutes later to find flames reaching about 3 feet above the roof of a burning building, Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey said. Firefighters cleared the scene about 5:45 p.m.

Allenton Rural Fire Department, East Howellsville Fire Department and Britt’s Fire Department also responded to fire call.

The building was abandoned and no injuries were reported, according to Ivey. The building once served as an office space for mobile homes sales.

“The flames spread quickly with the wind blowing so much,” Ivey said.

The fire’s location in the attic put the building at risk of collapse, which forced firefighters to pull back and fight flames and grass fires from a distance, he said.

“At that point, we had to let it burn,” Ivey said.

Arson has not been ruled out.

“There was definitely human intervention,” Ivey said. “Whether it was intentional or accidental, the setting of the fire, we don’t know.”

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845

Firefighters from Lumberton, Allenton Rural Fire, East Howellsville and Britt's fire departments work Saturday to contain a fire that gutted a mobile home at 2440 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.