UNCP workshop to focus on Carlisle Indian School

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center will present a community workshop to explore the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center and share information about the Lumbee students who attended the boarding school during the 1910s.

The event is Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. in the Museum of the Southeast American Indian in Old Main. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The Digital Resource Center aims to develop a comprehensive searchable database of Carlisle Indian School resources. Beginning with the school records housed at the U.S. National Archives as part of the Bureau of Indian Affairs papers, materials that tell the story of the school and the many thousands of students who were sent there are being digitized.

Desiring to add to the school’s history beyond the official documentation, this project seeks partners among those institutions that hold additional records regarding the school, its many students and its instructors. This site also plans to offer individuals the ability to contribute their own digitized photos, documents, oral histories and other personal materials to the online collection.

In addition, educators will have the opportunity to develop teaching and learning materials utilizing the digitized content and database, and the site ultimately will support the creation of original scholarly and popular works that utilize the content of the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center.

The visit is sponsored by the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, Department of American Indian Studies and the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity.

