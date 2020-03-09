Tribe gets $2M, no-interest loan to keep dam project moving forward

Work on repairing the dam at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been awarded funding that will ensure that repair efforts will not be interrupted because of a lack of money. The tribe’s goal is to reopen the Cultural Center by June or July. Work on repairing the dam at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been awarded funding that will ensure that repair efforts will not be interrupted because of a lack of money. The tribe’s goal is to reopen the Cultural Center by June or July. Godwin Godwin

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe has been awarded money that will ensure repair work at the Cultural Center in Maxton can continue uninterrupted, according to state and tribal sources.

“The Lumbee Tribal Council was recently awarded a $2 million zero-interest loan from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Dam Project,” Bridget Munger, Communications director for the office, said Monday in a statement.

The loan, announced this past week by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, will be administered through the State Revolving Loans for Temporary Cash Assistance to Local Governments.

The money is a no-interest, pay-as-you-go loan, Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said. It will not have to be paid off in one lump sum.

“We’re just thankful for this money,” Godwin said.

The loan will ensure contractors are paid for work they have done, Godwin said. It will fill the payment gap between the time invoices are generated and Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement money is received, which can be 90 to 100 days.

“This pays them and keeps the work going until FEMA pays,” Godwin said.

Work to repair the Cultural Center’s dam, which was damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Floyd, began in December and is being funded by a $4 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. The goal is to have the dam repaired and the Cultural Center open by June or July, before the start of the next hurricane season.

Other goals of the Cultural Center Lake Dam Repair Project are recreational options and the addition of parking for recreational vehicles, camping sites and hiking trials. There will also be fishing and boating on the lake.

“We’re on schedule, but weather is always an issue,” Godwin said.

A primary focus of the repair project is a large primary outlet structure at the south end of the dam and a concrete spillway at the north end, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe. These structures couldn’t handle the water generated by hurricanes Matthew and Florence and, therefore, couldn’t prevent water in the lake from flowing over the dam.

“This project will not only repair the damages to the existing outlet structures, but will also add an additional emergency spillway that will provide the outlet capacity required for the appropriate design storm of a lake and dam of this size,” a statement from the tribe reads in part.

Repairs to the dam are about safety, Godwin said.

“It’s for the safety of the people living around the Cultural Center and the people living along the Lumber River upstream and downstream of the Cultural Center,” Godwin said.

Work on the dam is designed to prevent flooding downstream of the Cultural Center and to prevent water from backing up in the two streams that feed the center’s lake and causing flooding upstream, he said.

The Cultural Center lake is about 93 acres in size and receives water from Gum Swamp and Little Juniper Branch. The dam consists of an earth embankment about 6,000 feet in length. The lake has been empty since after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016.

A review of the lake’s dam was conducted by the North Carolina Dam Safety program, a part of N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. As a result of damage from the two hurricanes, the dam’s classification was raised from low to high risk. Therefore, the earthen berm is to be raised to a constant elevation that is about 2 feet higher than it was before work began.

“At the completion of this project, we can feel confident that future storm events won’t put this dam at risk or add to the flooding issues along the Lumber River,” Godwin said.

Money will keep project from being stalled

T.C. Hunter managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

