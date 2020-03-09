Five more in Wake test positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH — Five more people in Wake County have tested presumptively positive for the new coronavirus, according to state health officials.

All five of the people had traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been tied to the conference. These cases are not related to the Wake County individual who tested positive this past week. All are in isolation at their respective homes,” a Department of Health and Human Services statement released Monday reads in part.

The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement. While awaiting CDC confirmation, the Department of Health and Human Services will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit spread of infection.

The Wake County Public Health Division is already working to identify anyone who has had close contact with the five people, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC defines close contact as being within about 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed, such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, state health officials advise North Carolina residents to take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

The virus has infected 600 people in the United States and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies have done after an outbreak in the Seattle area.

North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.