Students schooled for disaster

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Fairmont High School student Makayla Powell, right, demonstrates a head-to-toe patient analysis Tuesday on AmeriCorps Program Director Susan Dean during the final day of Teen Community Emergency Response Team training at Fairmont High School.
President of Apex CERT Jay Royster, left, and Fairmont High School student Meghan Larson watch Tuesday as AmeriCorps Program Director Susan Dean discusses the use of emergency placards with students during the final day of Teen Community Emergency Response Team training at Fairmont High School. During the two-day training event 21 students were certified in first aid and emergency response.

FAIRMONT — Twenty-one Fairmont High School students left the classroom Tuesday ready to help in an emergency.

The students were certified in first aid and emergency response after completing 16 hours of Teen Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training.

The two-day training, offered through AmeriCorps at no cost to the school, began Monday for students who volunteered for the course through the school’s Beta Club, expressed interest in a medical career path or were chosen at random, said Zavery McDougald, the school’s social worker.

The course was a mix of classroom and hands-on training during which students learned fire safety, search and rescue techniques, and how to assess disaster survivors’ injuries.

“We are training tomorrow’s leaders today,” McDougald said.

Along with certificates from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, each student was given a kit with first-aid equipment, hard hats and masks, McDougald said.

“The point of CERT is to help people be better prepared before, during and after disasters,” said Samantha Royster, CERT program manager.

CERT teams typically respond to disasters in their area, Royster said. But, certified volunteers can be mobilized to respond to other disaster-stricken areas.

The course also helped students gain confidence and the leadership skills needed to aid first responders in disaster recovery, she said.

And it gave them the chance to think about beginning careers as first responders, said Perry Dean, CERT instructor and retired Raleigh Fire Department captain.

“So this isn’t just a way of helping the community,” Dean said. “The fire department has provided me a great life, a great career.”

Students said they learned a lot and feel prepared should the need arise.

“We learned how to help other people,” said Shekinah Lennon, a junior at Fairmont High.

Lennon said she wants to use her training to help in the case of another hurricane, such as Matthew and Florence.

Freshman Hannah Pearson said she wants to be able to “save lives” in an emergency situation.

“I think it’s a good program,” said Kent Prater, Fairmont High’s principal.

The students understand the need to be prepared for disasters after their experiences with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, he said. The principal said he has received positive feedback from the students and would like to offer the training again in the future.

“With these kids I think it’s going to make it even more popular with other students,” Prater said.

Fairmont High is the second school to offer the CERT course this year, joining the Robeson County Career Center. Royster said about 19 Career Center students received the training.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

