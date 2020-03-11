Rowland gets sign to share the news

March 10, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
Townsend
Shown is the new digital sign that will be mounted on Main Street on Wednesday. The sign was unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

ROWLAND — Schools, businesses, churches and clubs in Rowland soon will have the opportunity to display upcoming events on a new digital welcome sign unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Town Clerk David Townsend gave the commissioners and town residents a sneak peak of the $6,500 sign bought with the help of private donors.

“It looks really good,” Mayor Michelle Shooter said. “I’m thrilled.”

The sign will replace the existing welcome sign on Main Street near the railroad tracks that was owned by the Public Schools of Robeson County and given to the town. The town raised $25,000 in 2008 to have the sign installed but it stopped working in 2016. This past summer, the Rowland leaders asked the Board of Education for possession of the sign so the town could repair it, but the cost to repair would be more than the cost to replace, Townsend said.

Commissioner Paul Hunt led efforts led efforts to raise money to buy the new sign. Action on the sign was stalled as the town waited for a Duke Endowment grant to finance most of the sign, but decided to seek other donors and move forward.

When Commissioner Jean Love asked when the sign would be ready to mount, Hunt said, “Two weeks ago.”

The Public Works Department will begin mounting the sign Wednesday. The town still has to establish a policy, including charges and procedures, for displaying news information on the sign.

Stronger enforcement of the town’s grass-cutting ordinance was another topic of discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting. The commissioners reviewed the “Weeds, Grass, and Refuse” section of the Rowland Code of Ordinance to set stronger rules and consequences for the timely cutting of grass by property owners.

As it stands, the code states that if the property owner’s grass reaches 24 inches in height, the town will send a notice. If after 15 days the grass is not cut, the town’s Public Works Department will cut the grass and the owner has 30 days to pay for the town’s services or a lien will be placed on the property. The fee would be determined by time and manpower spent on cutting the grass.

“The grass here doesn’t get to 24 inches,” Townsend said.

Public Works Director Josh Pierce said that grass that reaches 24 inches would need to be cut with a tractor. He suggested making the requirement 10 to 12 inches.

The reasoning behind the ordinance review is unsightly properties in the town.

The commissioners also will review chapters on “Mosquito Control,” “Unsightly Deposits of Property,” and “Animals: Swine and Livestock; Dogs and Cats.” A full ordinance review has not been made since 1996, Townsend said.

“I ride Mr. (Town Attorney Robert) Price and can tell you the yards that keep and the yards that do not keep,” Love said. “We got someone to come down from New Jersey to demolish houses. I don’t see why we can’t get people in the town to clean out their yards.”

No vote was made on amending the ordinance.

Also Tuesday, Chamber of Commerce President William Alford told board members that three new businesses will be holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the upcoming months.

The first will be Mi Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant, located at 118 W. Mains St. The ribbon-cutting will be held Monday at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting for Jackson Funeral Home, located at 202 E. Main St., will be held March 28 from at noon. Hope Health Family Practice will be cutting its ribbon on April 18. A time has not yet been set.

Townsend
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Townsend.jpgTownsend

Shown is the new digital sign that will be mounted on Main Street on Wednesday. The sign was unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8202.jpgShown is the new digital sign that will be mounted on Main Street on Wednesday. The sign was unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.