Schools prioritize construction

LUMBERTON — With $90 million in Hurricane Matthew money due within a year from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday adopted a priority list of new construction projects.
At the top of the list was a career and technology high school, or schools. Replacing the Transportation Department garage and offices is the second priority, followed by a new planetarium and a central office.
School district personnel are filing through FEMA’s alternative application process that combines losses to West Lumberton Elementary School and the central office complex from the October 2016 hurricane and flood, said Hugh McIllwain, internal auditor.
“We may not have funds for a central office,” said Randy Lawson, Construction Committee chairman. “Demolition (of destroyed facilities) is part of the package.”
The schools could receive money in as soon as six months, McIllwain said.
Work has begun on a new temporary central office in the former Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School. No progress report was given. The project is to be completed by June 30, when the central office lease at Kahn Drive ends.
In other business, a move to fill the vacant District 1 seat on the school board was turned back. Board member Mike Smith proposed that John Simmons, who won Loistine DeFreece’s vacant seat in the March 2 election, fill the seat early, but his motion failed.
“I don’t know why they did not allow the seat to be filled and that district to be represented,” Smith said after the meeting. “It seemed like a no-brainer. Politics, I guess.”
A vote to fill the seat in late 2019 failed after the board deadlocked, 5-5.
DeFreece resigned during the October meeting after it was revealed she had moved out of the district. Simmons is one of four newly elected Board of Education members who will be sworn in during the first meeting in July, the start of the district’s new fiscal year.
The Board of Education received an update on preparations for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the schools.
“We met on March 5 to look over a plan and review information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” said Stephanie Locklear, health and safety director for PSRC. “We have a plan in place to reduce transmission, to reduce illnesses and to track absentees.”
Covering coughs, washing hands, wiping surfaces and staying home if ill are the order of the day. If the virus becomes prevalent, public gatherings will be cancelled and schools closed temporarily.
The schools will work with the Robeson County Health Department on screening procedures for students and staff who may have contracted the virus. The Health Department has received three test kits so far, but private testing companies are available, according to Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
“The standard is that people should be showing symptoms before they get tested,” Smith said.
An update on the costs-saving plan showed that PSRC has saved $4.1 million since the beginning of the school year, compared with 2018-19. In January, the schools saved $675,095, and $735,388 was saved in February.
Regardless, the school’s fund balance is so low it cannot cover a month of operating expenses.
“This does no help our fund balance,” said Erica Setzer, finance director. “The money goes into underfunded programs, including substitute teachers, transportation and exceptional children.”
The costs-saving plan, which included closing four small schools and consolidating them and reducing teaching staff, was undertaken before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved the 2020-21 school year calendar. School will begin on Aug. 12 for teachers and Aug. 24 for students, and will end on May 28, 2021, for students and June 8 for teachers.
The approved calendar front-loads teacher workdays, which teachers approved in a survey.
Lumberton High School’s varsity basketball team, which plays for the state championship on Saturday in Chapel Hill, was honored and given a $2,000 check to help with expenses.
The board also approved $15,000 for middle school soccer, which begins competition next fall.
Finally, the Board of Education approved the transfer of the former Allenton School property to Robeson County. Paperwork, dating to 2006, confirmed the transfer, which had been in doubt.
