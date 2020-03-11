Crime report

March 11, 2020 robesonian

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Vagon Locklear, Wildcats Road, Maxton; Jerry Floyd, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Vanessa Hunt, Sparkle Road, Pembroke; and Helen Carpenter, Tobacco Road, Orrum.

Jerry Brewer reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft that occurred on Glenn Road in Parkton.