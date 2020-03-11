Man hit by car, killed

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 64-year-old Lumberton man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle while he was lying in the road.

George Blaine Sellers, of 2224 E. Seventh St., was struck by a Nissan traveling south on Seventh Street Road at about 8:45 p.m., according to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper M.J. Miles. The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Wade Carson Hunt, of Annandale, Virginia, was not injured.

According to Miles’ report, Sellers was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The accident site is just south of McPhail Road Extension.

