Law enforcement community mourns death of Maynor, longtime officer

LUMBERTON — The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of longtime officer and instructor Jimmy Maynor, who died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.
Maynor, 70, died of a heart attack at his home on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. He is being remembered by many as a man dedicated to his work and to improving the lives of others.
Maynor began his law enforcement career with the Lumberton Police Department on his 21st birthday in 1970. He would work about eight years before joining the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in 1978. He told The Robesonian in 2002 that he was the second American Indian hired by the Lumberton Police Department, behind Glenn Maynor.
Maynor worked just more than 33 years at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and was promoted to captain in charge of training in 1995 and to major and chief of detectives in 1998.
“He done a great job on investigations,” former Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said.
They began their law enforcement careers together at the Lumberton Police Department, working first in telecommunications in 1968, Sealey said. They would work together as police patrol officers and as sheriff’s deputies. Maynor even worked part-time at the Sheriff’s Office under Sealey’s leadership, which began in 2005.
“I’ve always known him to be trustworthy and honest, and a hard worker,” Sealey said.
Maynor put his best efforts into his work to solve murder cases and to bring closure to the victims’ families, he said.
Luther Sanderson, who worked with Maynor in investigations at the Sheriff’s Office for about 10 years, said he considered Maynor a brother and a man of character.
“He treated everybody with respect and dignity. He tried to help everybody,” Sanderson said.
His desire to help others translated into the classroom at Robeson Community College, where he taught Basic Law Enforcement Training for more than 30 years.
“Anybody who has been in law enforcement in Robeson County probably had Jimmy Maynor,” said Mickey Biggs, chairman of the Criminal Justice Department and Basic Law Enforcement Training director at the college.
He worked with Maynor as a fellow instructor, and under his instruction as a college student, Biggs said.
As an instructor, Maynor was “meticulous” and held students to a high standard, he said.
“He was a heck of an instructor,” Biggs said. “He is going to be missed.”
Wayne Coates, who worked with Maynor at the Sheriff’s Office and at RCC, said he learned how to be an officer by watching Maynor.
“Jimmy was a good law enforcement officer,” he said. “He worked hard to be the best at what he did.”
Maynor also was a good storyteller with a great sense of humor who enjoyed making others smile, Coates said.
“He could lure you right in,” Coates said.
Many people took to Facebook on Tuesday to honor Maynor’s memory and to extend condolences to his family.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was among them, calling Maynor a “true friend and true public servant.”
“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Major Jimmy Maynor earlier this morning,” Wilkins wrote Tuesday. “Jimmy served this county as a Law Enforcement Officer for many decades serving with Lumberton Police Department and retiring from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy had trained thousands across this region as a law enforcement instructor … Please offer words of encouragement and pray for the friends and family of Jimmy Maynor.”
Maynor leaves behind a wife of 50 years, Becky, and 42-year-old daughter, Makesha Maynor.
A wake has been scheduled for Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton. The funeral service will take place 3 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Lumberton.
