Boys & Girls Club broke, needs donations

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The ongoing state budget impasse has left the Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton in the red and looking for handouts.

As of Wednesday, the club was operating at a deficit of about $20,000, club Director Ron Ross said.

He received an email in August informing him of the delay in receiving the annual $28,000 Boys & Girls Club Area Council grant because of the absence of a state budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

“Because he (Gov. Roy Cooper) didn’t approve a budget, those funds are being held up,” Ross said.

The club, which serves children ages 6 to 18, was to receive the grant money in monthly allotments, but has not seen any of the $20,200 it was to receive by March, he said. The money is awarded to the Area Council by the state and dispersed to Boys & Girls clubs throughout North Carolina.

Programs such as SMARTmoves, Power Hour and Healthy Choice are funded through the grant, Ross said. SMARTmoves, or Skills Mastery and Resilience Training, is an alcohol and drug prevention program. Power Hour is an after-school homework program, and Healthy Choicet teaches children how to make better nutritional decisions.

Ross believes the pain is temporary.

“Eventually we will get the Area Council money,” Ross said.

The club has applied for funding from the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, but the grants are months behind, he said. The grants are awarded to the club each year, and Ross is optimistic funding will continue. But, it could be months before that money is in hand.

“We’re going to get it, we just haven’t got our hands on it yet,” he said.

Until the funding kicks in, the club needs financial support.

“Right now, we’re broke,” he said.

It costs about $130,000 to operate the club each year. The club receives a $5,000 grant from the city of Lumberton to cover utilities and $2,500 from the county for program services.

In order to plug the funding gap, Ross is asking the community for contributions to sustain it until the grant money comes.

“There is no small contribution,” he said. “All contributions are greatly appreciated.”

The club is also banking on a July Cash Giveaway fundraiser, which will be the only fundraiser this year, he said. The club will put more energy into one fundraiser, instead of holding its annual duck race.

Ross hopes to raise about $39,000 from the Giveaway, after expenses, by selling 1,000 raffle tickets for $50 each. The winning ticket will be drawn during a celebration at the Farm Bureau office, 302 Bailey Road in Lumberton, on July 30 at 5:30 p.m. The owner of the ticket will win $10,000.

Membership dues will not be increased in order to generate more operational money, Ross said. A membership costs $10 a year, with half being paid during school year and half in the summer.

Raising the dues would put membership out of the reach of some children, and he is not willing to do that, Ross said.

The club had 235 members in 2019.

Donations can be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton at P.O. Box 2067, Lumberton, N.C., 28359. Make checks payable to Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton.

For information about fundraising or how to give, call 910-738-8474.

