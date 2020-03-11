Shots hit apartments, vehicle

March 11, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — Police here are trying to figure out who fired shots at an apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the St. Pauls Green Apartments, located at 101 Evans Road, according to a statement by the St. Pauls Police Department.

One of the apartments was occupied at the time of the shooting, but the report made no mention of injuries. Bullets struck a vehicle and two apartments, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

Staff report