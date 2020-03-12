Disruptions from coronavirus continue

Ghebreyesus Ghebreyesus Anderson Anderson

LUMBERTON — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and its 16 sister campuses will “transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery” as a result of the threat posed by COVID-19, according to a UNC system spokesman.

The announcement was made by Jason Tyson, University of North Carolina System’s director of Media Relations, on Wednesday, the same day the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced an eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state and the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

The educational transition at the 17 UNC campuses will be made where possible and practical, but no later than March 20 and will last indefinitely, Tyson said.

“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible,” he said. “Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.”

The leadership at each campus is to determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance, Tyson said.

The UNC system also has called for the cancellation or postponement of “outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people,” unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost, according to a UNC press release. And university-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments would continue without spectators, with only limited numbers of people allowed to attend.

The eighth North Carolina person to test positive for COVID-19 is from Wake County, according to the state DHHS. The case is related to a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen, a biotechnology company, in Raleigh.

“The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab. The person is doing well and is isolating at home,” a Department of Health and Human Services press release reads in part.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the pandemic announcement during a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland. He also announced there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have died.

“Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals,” Ghebreyesus said.

These numbers were the spark for calling the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, he said. It is not a word WHO uses lightly because it can cause unreasonable fear or “unjustified acceptance” that the fight is over.

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus,” Ghebreyesus said. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

The world has never seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus, he said. At the same time, WHO has never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled.

“WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” he said. “And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.

“We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

The virus rose out of Wuhan, China, and the World Health Organization was first notified of it in late December.

In Robeson County, Robeson Community College announced Wednesday that its leadership is monitoring the situation and regularly communicating with the state Community College system office, said Fidel E. Benton, director of Marketing & Communications.

“We’re exploring all options, including online assignments but haven’t made any solid decisions. We’re encouraging everyone to wash their hands and be mindful of their cleanliness,” Benton said.

The Public Schools of Robeson County is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Robeson County Health Department, said Glenn Burnette III, PSRC’s spokesman.

“All departments throughout our district have taken measures to enhance our sanitation best practices in response to the spread of COVID-19,” Burnette said Wednesday.

Parameters that might dictate school closures are being reviewed and developed, he said. For the time being, school administrators should encourage staff and students who are ill to remain at home, and monitor symptoms seen in schools.

Southeastern Health has coronavirus preparations in place, and daily operations continue as normal, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Administrators and staff are monitoring the situation.

“I assure the community Southeastern Health is immensely prepared for coronavirus, should we need to implement protocols within our health system, while continuing to meet the everyday needs of our patients,” Southeastern Health President and CEO Joann Anderson said.

If a patient who comes to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and meets the criteria for a potential COVID-19 patient, SRMC clinicians will follow guidelines and recommendations of state and national health authorities, according information from Southeastern Health. These guidelines are designed to protect the caregiver, patient and anyone the patient may encounter in the healthcare setting.

Visitation restrictions at SRMC, which were announced in December because of the flu, remain in place. The restrictions allow for two visitors, ages 18 and older, per patient except in the emergency department, where only one visitor is allowed per patient. Any pastor/clergy who has registered with Pastoral Care Services and has a Southeastern Health clergy badge is allowed to visit. Some areas, such as ICU, may have a stricter policy as part of their normal operations. Exceptions will be made in extreme medical circumstances only.

For more information on coronavirus, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or call the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 hotline at 866-462-3821.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 938 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and were spread over 38 states and Washington, D.C., according to the CDC. The disease had killed 29 U.S. citizens.

No cases have been reported in Robeson County.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to Americans about COVID-19 at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

