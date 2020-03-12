Crime report

March 12, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Campbell Soup Supply Company LLC, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Nicolette McMillan, Fancy Drive, Maxton; Johanna McLellan, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Brandy Britt, Valtlee Drive, Lumberton; and Veronica McGirt, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paula Revels, Brookwood Drive, Lumberton; Ashley Lopez, Norman Drive, Lumberton; Michael Clark, Haroldton Road, Pembroke; and Lisa Love, Southfork Road, Parkton.

Kristie Chavis reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Piney Grove Church Road in Lumberton.