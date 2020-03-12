St. Pauls charges 3 with various crimes

March 12, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Bridges
Elliot
Collins

ST. PAULS — Police here arrested three people during the weekend, two on drug charges and the third for breaking and entering and larceny.

Christopher Bridges, 41, of East Chapel Street, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Bridges was arrested Saturday after police searched his home about 10 p.m., according to a statement from the St. Pauls Police Department. He was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

Georgette Elliott, 36, of Woodside Avenue, was also arrested Saturday on warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, and driving while impaired, according to the statement. He was jailed under at $51,000 secured bond.

Laura Collins, 30, of Southfork Loop, Raeford, is charged with felony possession of crack cocaine.

Collins was arrested Sunday after officer Patrick Locklear investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn Hotel on West Broad Street about 2:05 a.m., according to the statement.

She was placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

Bridges
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_CHRISTOPHER-MAURICE-BRIDGES.jpgBridges

Elliot
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_GEORGETTE-SAMANTHA-ELLIOTT.jpgElliot

Collins
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_LAURA-L-COLLINS.jpgCollins

Staff report