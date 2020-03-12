Lumberton High School basketball players Charlie Miller, left, and Matt Locklear autograph T-shirts at a meet-and-greet event the team held with fans at the school on Thursday. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday afternoon postponed its basketball state championships as part of a suspension of all sports through at least April 6 because of the spread of COVID-19. Lumberton was set to play North Mecklenburg in the 4A title game. Lumberton High School basketball players Charlie Miller, left, and Matt Locklear autograph T-shirts at a meet-and-greet event the team held with fans at the school on Thursday. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday afternoon postponed its basketball state championships as part of a suspension of all sports through at least April 6 because of the spread of COVID-19. Lumberton was set to play North Mecklenburg in the 4A title game.

LUMBERTON — A community’s excitement for a state championship game was dampened Thursday, when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association postponed the basketball state championships scheduled for Saturday because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The Lumberton High School boys basketball team was set to play for the 4A state championship in Chapel Hill before the game’s postponement.

“It’s disheartening for our kids, especially our seniors,” Pirates head coach Bryant Edwards said. “I just had to talk with our team, and the first thing I could see was just Jordan (McNeill) and Mike (Todd) and my seniors, the tears started coming. This is something they’ve worked hard for all year, the community’s been looking forward to it, and the fact that we won’t be playing this weekend — it sucks.”

It is possible that the state championships could be played in April. The NCHSAA will re-evaluate the situation in two weeks and determine if the game can be played. In the event the game is not played, Lumberton and North Mecklenburg would be declared 4A state co-champions.

The league had announced earlier Thursday that the game would be played with limited fans in attendance. About three hours later, the NCHSAA announced the postponement, along with the suspension of all sports starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday through at least April 6.

In the time between the announcements, the team held a previously scheduled meet-and-greet with fans. Dozens came to the school to show their support for the Pirates, and their pride in the team winning the East Regional championship crown. The turnout at the event was an extension of the fan turnout throughout the playoffs, as the Pirates have drawn well despite playing away from home in four of their five playoff games.

“I’m very proud,” said Illya Hunt, who taught four of the Pirates players at Carroll Middle School. “I’ve taught several of these kids in the fifth grade, so just to watch them develop, on the court and academically, and be able to play; I think back on the conversations we had, when I’m like ‘keep your studies up, one day you’ll play for the high school.’ Thinking about those conversations has me a little choked up.”

“I’m very proud of our team, our coaches, our city, our county,” Lumberton native Jeff Chavis said. “This is something these kids can carry with them the rest of their lives.”

The Pirates advancing to the state final, if the game is ultimately held, is a positive development for the Lumberton community after enduring two hurricanes since 2016, and other local hardships.

“This right here has really drew the community back together,” said Belinda McNair, a sergeant with the Lumberton Police Department and the mother of Pirates player Cobe Oxendine. “Yes, we had the two storms and everything, as far as the floods and all, but this right here, I’ve seen so much as far as Facebook and people reaching out, just coming out to the schools and different things.”

“This whole journey has been great for the community,” Edwards said. “To hear the positive feedback, to hear people say, ‘coach, thank you so much for what your team has done for this community,’ that makes you feel good as a coach. It just speaks volumes on these guys, how good they are, how good of people they are. They’re not just good talent, they’re good kids. I hate this has happened the way it’s happened, but everything happens for a reason.”

While most fans at Thursday’s event understood the decision to play with limited fans — the most recent development at the time — some felt that the NCHSAA’s decision was an overreaction to the virus.

“I think we need to take it serious because it’s a serious situation, but I think it’s kind of been blown out of proportion. We didn’t do this with the flu. We’ve seen flu rampant in our office,” said Laura Sealy, office manager at Lumberton Children’s Clinic. “I understand we’ve got to take it seriously, but I hate it for these children and these teams … They’ve worked all season to be here. I just hate it, it’s bad timing.”

“I think a lot of people are overreacting, I really do,” said Lynn Williams, Edwards’ aunt. “They closed the ACC (Tournament), and I kind of knew this was coming, but it’s still heartbreaking. I think most people would’ve took precautions. But anyway, it is what it is and you have to do what they say.”

Edwards said that even if the state championship game is not played, he anticipates the community having a chance to celebrate what the Pirates team has accomplished this winter.

“I hate we’re not able to play this game right now; maybe something will work out, but if not, I know we’re going to throw a big recognition for this team,” Edwards said. “It’s going to be an event that we’d like everybody to attend if possible.”

