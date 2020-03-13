St. Pauls board asked for drainage fix

LUMBERTON — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has climbed to at least 15, and the disease continues to disrupt Robeson County, causing cancellations and adjustments.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14 presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus and one positive. Among the new cases are two people from Forsyth County, a person from Johnston County and a Durham resident who tested positive in another state, according to the state health agency.

“The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab. All are doing well and are in isolation at home,” a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services press release reads in part.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Robeson County.

Concerns over the virus prompted the Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson Community College to cancel upcoming events.

The public school district on Thursday cancelled all extracurricular activities until further notice, according to Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent of Administration, Community Engagement & Auxiliary Services. Among the cancelled activities are Battle of Careers, grades 2-3 and high school Battle of the Books, National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony, Slug Fest, Special Olympics, PSRC Awards Banquet, Superintendent’s Choice Art Reception, NC Scholar’s Luncheon, EC Transition Luncheon, Bus Driver Recognition Banquet, Superintendent’s Academic Awards, and All County Band at Robeson Community College.

Classes will continue.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten sent out a letter about district preparation for and reaction to COVID-19 to members of the school board on Thursday.

Wooten assured the board members that steps are being taken to minimize the threat to students, faculty, staff and community members. The steps being taken are consistent with recommendations from public health officials.

“At this time, the Public Schools of Robeson County will remain open, and many of our operations and activities will continue, though with adjustments to working conditions,” Wooten wrote. “State officials have specifically recommended that schools NOT be closed. This recommendation reflects the current guidance that children are at low risk of serious illness.”

Robeson Community College has cancelled the 10th annual Syringe Bowl that was scheduled for March 26, Fidel E. Benton, director of Marketing & Communications, said Thursday.

The Syringe Bowl is a quiz bowl in which nursing students compete and test their knowledge in preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination, Benton said. About 500 students from various community colleges, including Carolina, Richmond, and Sampson, take part in the annual event.

“Although it is greatly disappointing not to host this amazing event, we must weigh the risk versus benefit for the over 500 students and participants scheduled to attend,” he said. “Please mark your calendar for next year’s event scheduled for Thursday, March 25, 2021.”

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and its 16 sister campuses said Wednesday that will “transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery” as a result of the threat posed by COVID-19. The educational transition at the 17 UNC campuses will be made where possible and practical, but no later than March 20 and will last indefinitely, according to Jason Tyson, University of North Carolina System’s director of Media Relations.

“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible,” he said. “Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.”

Even local law enforcement agencies are not immune to the virus.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with state and local public health agencies, has put in place measures at its office, the county detention facility and at the county courthouse in preparation for a potential outbreak of the virus, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. Additional steps have been taken to minimize exposure to deputies, detention officers and civilian staff.

“We will continue to follow any guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control so that we are as prepared as possible in the event the virus affects our county,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

“We’re not doing anything different,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said.

Department personnel continue to take precautionary measures to prevent germs from spreading, as they did before, he said. Staff members will continue to wash their hands, use sanitizer and keep surfaces wiped down and sterilized.

The department remains in communication with Robeson County Emergency Management and will follow its instructions, McNeill said.

North Carolina is set to receive an injection of more than $13.8 million to help state and local agencies fight off the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“State and local health departments are on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President (Donald) Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

The money is part of more that $560 million that will be distributed by the CDC to state and local governments. It is money included in the $8.3 billion Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Trump signed in to law on March 6.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC director, said Wednesday. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

As of Thursday, there were 125,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the word, and 6,729 were new, according to the World Health Organization. The number of deaths caused by the virus was 4,613, with 321 being newly reported.

In the United States, there were 1,215 cases in 42 states and Washington, D.C., as of noon Thursday, according to the CDC. The virus had killed 36 U.S. citizens.

Azar https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_azar.jpg Azar Redfield https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Redfield.jpg Redfield McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_McNeill-Michael-chief.jpg McNeill Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Wooten-Shanita.jpg Wooten

T.C. Hunter Managing editor