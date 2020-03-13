NC courts ban anyone exposed to coronavirus

LUMBERTON — The Supreme Court of North Carolina has released an order prohibiting anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, from entering courtrooms.

Exposed to is characterized as being anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran within the last 14 days; has been directed to be quarantined, isolated or self-monitored; been diagnosed with COVID-19; or who has been in contact or resides with someone who has been in the aforementioned categories.

The restrictions go into effect on Monday and may be extended up to 30 days, the order said.

The order can be seen at The Robesonian’s Facebook page.

In addition, all jurors who have jury duty for the weeks of March 16, March 23 and April 13 have been excused. Jurors are asked not to report to the courthouse.

Not all of the news generated Friday by COVID-19 was bad, depending on individual points of view.

Spring break for Robeson Community College students got longer. College spokesman Fidel Benton said the annual spring vacation has been extended until March 22.

The three-day break was to end Friday.

Benton also said the college will shift to online classes starting March 23.

“Students will be contacted by their instructors through online class sites already in use,” he said. “Continuing Education and BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training) students will proceed with classes on Monday, March 16, as normally scheduled. Employees will also report to work as normally scheduled.”

The college has postponed the RCC Career Fair that was scheduled for Tuesday, Benton said.

“Once the COVID-19 situation declines, we’ll reschedule at a later date,” he said.

Customers of two utility companies will be getting some financial assistance because of the virus.

Duke Energy is suspending the practice of stopping service for nonpayment effective immediately, according to a company press release. This applies to all residential and commercial customers in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina.

“As a part of the community and a provider of essential services, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially create financial hardships for many of our customers and local communities and we want to support them during these uncertain times,” said Neil Nissan, a Duke Energy spokesman.

Duke Energy has about 24,000 customers in Robeson County. The company has about 7.8 million customers in all its service territories.

No date for ending the suspension has been determined, Nissan said.

Piedmont Natural Gas also is taking steps to help its residential and commercial customers during the pandemic, according to Tammie McGee, a company spokesperson.

“We are pursuing options to protect the health of our customers and communities and provide some peace of mind,” McGee said. “We will temporarily suspend non-pay disconnects, effective now and continuing approximately three months.”

There still are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County, said Bill Smith, director of the county Department of Health.

The testing news is not as good.

“We have only three tests and the outlook for state supplied testing is bleak for the immediate future,” he said.

Commercial tests are available to the private sector, Smith said.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Health has changed its visitation rules for Southeastern Regional Medical Center and other health-care company affiliates.

“In addition to screenings that are already in place for patients, all visitors to SeHealth affiliates, including Southeastern Regional Medical Center, will be screened for travel history and symptoms before being allowed to enter patient care areas,” Amanda Crabtree, Public Relations coordinator, said in a statement.

Only two visitors, age 18 and older with valid identification, will be allowed per patient in SRMC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Emergency Department patients will be allowed one visitor, age 18 and over, with valid ID.

“Other visitation changes within the SeHealth system that were implemented this week include a limit of one visitor per patient in exam rooms at all SeHealth clinics and no visitation at WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center,” Crabtree said.

The visitation restriction at WoodHaven began at 5 p.m. on Friday.

People with questions related to visitation can call 910-671-5000.

As of noon Friday there were 1,629 COVID-19 cases in 46 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease had claimed 41 American lives.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported about 9 a.m. Friday there were 15 cases and no deaths in North Carolina.

For more information on coronavirus, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or call the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 hotline at 866-462-3821.

Volunteers with the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition on Friday pack thousands of bags with face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes that were distributed for free. The event had vehicles lined up along Ceder and Willow streets, and Elizabethtown Road to receive a bag. The supply of sanitizer wipes was depleted after an hour. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_masks_4-1.jpg Volunteers with the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition on Friday pack thousands of bags with face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes that were distributed for free. The event had vehicles lined up along Ceder and Willow streets, and Elizabethtown Road to receive a bag. The supply of sanitizer wipes was depleted after an hour.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor