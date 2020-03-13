NC courts ban anyone exposed to coronavirus

March 13, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

LUMBERTON — The Supreme Court of North Carolina has released an order prohibiting anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, from entering courtrooms.

Exposed to is characterized as being anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran within the last 14 days; has been directed to be quarantined, isolated or self-monitored; been diagnosed with COVID-19; or who has been in contact or resides with someone who has been in the aforementioned categories.

The restrictions go into effect on Monday and may be extended up to 30 days, the order said.

The order can be seen at The Robesonian’s Facebook page.

In addition, all jurors who have jury duty for the weeks of March 16, March 23 and April 13 have been excused. Please do not report to the courthouse.