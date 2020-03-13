Lip-sync fundraiser postponed

March 13, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County’s second annual Lip Sync Battle, which was scheduled for April 1, has been postponed because of the threat of the coronavirus.

Tickets purchased are good for the rescheduled event. United Way will announce the new date as soon as it is finalized.

“The health and safety of Robeson County is our priority,” the organization said in a statement. “We are monitoring the situation closely and staying in regular contact with local, state and federal agencies, health organizations and United Ways across the globe.”

North Carolina has established a COVID-19 hotline, 866-462-3821, in addition to the resources offered by NC 211.

Staff report