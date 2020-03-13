Exploration Station delays fundraiser

March 12, 2020
ST. PAULS — Steve Glover pleaded Thursday with the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners to make progress in drainage repairs to the road on which he lives.
Glover, who lives on South Johnson Street, expressed frustration with the lack of progress made in the project to improve drainage on Elizabeth and Johnson streets, a project that has been about four years in the making.
“We’ve got to figure something out,” Glover said.
If the area experiences major flooding again, as it did during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not dole out financial aid for recovery efforts, he said. And residents of the street will experience an increase in flood insurance rates.
“I just don’t want to flood again,” Glover said.
Mayor Elbert Gibson said the project has been mapped out by engineers, but the funding is not available.
“The problem is just money,” Gibson said. “We know how to fix it. We just need money.”
Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said there is nothing new to report on the project, but he is working to submit to the state government paperwork he hopes will shake loose some funding.
Johnson suggested Glover attend the stormwater informational meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the town’s courtroom. Engineers from McGill Associates will be at the meeting to answer questions about drainage projects and to provide maps for residents to look at.
In other business, St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger said he will organize a meeting next week with emergency personnel to discuss actions related to the new coronavirus. Jackson suggested the meeting take place Thursday.
The commissioners authorized Ricky Godwin to reseed 40 acres of property with pine trees on Chapel Street and Woodside Avenue. The commissioners also adopted a proclamation setting April 22 as the day to celebrate Arbor Day.
A request by members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to serve Thanksgiving meals at the Scout Hut was approved.
“I think that’s a great service these people do,” Gibson said.
The mayor also presented Boy Scouts Jayden Bradford and Paul Truett Canady III with medals of recognition for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Kenny McKoy, who was not in attendance, also was recognized.
The next commissioner’s meeting is scheduled for April 9.
St. Pauls Mayor Ebert Gibson places a recognition medal on Boy Scout Jayden Bradford on Thursday as Scout Paul Truett Canady III watches and waits to receive his medal. The medal was given in recognition of the Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest possible rank in Boy Scouts.