Exploration Station delays fundraiser

March 13, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Exploration Station has postponed A Night at the Circus Family Friendly Fundraiser because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event, previously scheduled for March 21, was to feature silent and live auctions, as well as crafts, circus games and activities for children. There is no decision yet on when it will be held.

“We will reschedule as soon as is feasible after the governor lifts the N.C. state of emergency,” said Tim Little, fund development director at Robeson County Partnership for Children, which oversees Exploration Station.

For information about the event, call the Exploration Station at 910-738-1114.

