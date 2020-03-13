Three face drug charges

LUMBERTON — Three people were arrested Thursday on drug charges after a property search led to the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan F. Locklear, 29, Destiny Jacobs, 23, and James M. Huggins, 35, all of Pembroke, were charged with felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and delivery cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Jacobs and Huggins each were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond, and Locklear was jailed under a $65,000 secured bond, according to the statement.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and SWAT Team personnel conducted a search of 201 Turner Road in Pembroke on Thursday. A quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result of the search, according to the Sheriff’s Office.