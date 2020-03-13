Hearing on energy project canceled

RALEIGH — A public hearing on Monday regarding Active Energy Renewable Power has been canceled because of COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality announced Friday that the meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, has been canceled based on the current guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper to avoid gatherings of more than 100 people to help minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

The meeting was scheduled in order to gather community comments regarding Active Energy Renewable Power’s application to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility at 1885 Alamac Road in Lumberton.

“This facility’s application was reviewed by the DAQ to determine compliance with the requirements of the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission’s air pollution regulations. The results of that review led to a preliminary determination that the project could be approved, and the DAQ permit issued, if certain permit conditions are met,” a DAQ document reads in part.

The DAQ still is accepting public comments on the draft permit and will explore additional methods to safely provide information and solicit public input, according to the state agency.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] People submitting emails are asked to type “Active Energy Renewable Power” in the subject line.

Written comments should be mailed to Mr. Gregory Reeves, N.C. Division of Air Quality, 225 Green Street, Suite 714, Fayetteville, NC 28301-5095.