Dementia workshop is Thursday

RALEIGH — Larry Demery, one of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan’s father almost 27 years ago, is being considered for parole, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Thursday.

Demery, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison on May 20, 1996, is being considered through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program. The program is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Information gathered during the investigation from people for and against Demery’s parole, and the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the commission will render its final decision and participants will notified within 10 days of that decision.

Demery and Daniel Green were convicted of killing James Jordan as he slept in his car in Robeson County in July 1993. His body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp.

At their 1996 trial, Demery said Green shot Jordan. Green, who has been seeking a new trial for 18 years, has said he helped dispose of Jordan’s body after Demery killed him. In March of 2019, Green was denied an evidentiary hearing, which he hoped would be his path to freedom.

Michael Jordan, who owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, is one of the greatest professional basketball players of all time. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. In 1982, his game-winning shot led the North Carolina Tar Heels to the NCAA championship over Georgetown.

Contact the commission at 919- 716–3010 for more information.

