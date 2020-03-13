Dementia workshop is Thursday

LUMBERTON — Lilies of Hope Inc. will be holding its second of seven support group meetings on Dementia and Alzheimer’s Thursday in an effort to educate the community.

The second meeting is scheduled to be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the Lumberton Senior Center, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton.

The guest speaker is Dr. Ronnie Bell, who is an epidemiologist and professor and chair of the Department of Public Health at East Carolina University. For more information, contact Lilies of Hope Inc. staff Darlene Jacobs and Barbara Deese at 910-674-2244.