Rebuild centers close until April 1

March 18, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — ReBuild NC Centers throughout Eastern North Carolina will be closed through at least April 1 because of COVID-19 public health guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The centers serve as regional offices for ReBuild NC case managers working to help hurricane victims navigate the disaster recovery process. Officials with the ReBuild NC program will continue to monitor public health information to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the centers.

The ReBuild NC center in Lumberton is located at 405 Dunn Road.

While the centers are closed, ReBuild NC case managers will be available to assist program applicants by phone and email to ensure the recovery process is not delayed. Applicants who have appointments scheduled at a center should call their case managers to discuss alternative options. Applicants and other storm survivors with questions may send an email to [email protected] for assistance.

ReBuild NC is the state’s long-term disaster recovery program administered by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Gov. Cooper established the office in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help North Carolina communities rebuild smarter and stronger. For more information visit https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Staff report