SECU going to drive-through only

March 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — All State Employees’ Credit Union branches statewide will temporarily transition to drive-through only service beginning Thursday to offset the threat of the COVID-19 to members, their families and employees.

Members who need to access safe deposit boxes, drop off tax return information or inquire about a loan should call the branch to schedule an appointment, according to information from the Credit Union.

Members also can utilize service channels, including online Member Access through the SECU website, www.ncsecu.org; the SECU Mobile App; 24-7 Member Services Support via phone at 1-888-732-8562; ASK-SECU Voice Response services at 1-800-275-7328; and more than 1,100 CashPoints ATMs located across North Carolina through which customers can obtain cash, deposit checks, transfer money between accounts and receive other services.

The Lumberton branch is located at 64 Nigel Road. The office’s main telephone number is 910-608-3400.

