Two face weapons charges

March 18, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — Two men were arrested Monday on weapons charges after police responded to a shots fired call at Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Raekwon McRae, 21, of Bacote Road in Shannon, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, and Jeremy Seals, 25, of Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, according to a statement from the St. Pauls Police Department.

Officers responded to Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Odum Street about 6 p.m., according to the statement. It was determined that a firearm had been discharged inside a vehicle.

No one was injured by the accidental discharge, said Brynn Hinson, the department’s public information officer.

Both men were taken to the St. Pauls Police Department where they were processed and released.

