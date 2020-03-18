Pembroke Town Hall closing to public

March 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Hall will be closed to the general public starting Thursday and until further notice as a precautionary measure related to the COVID-19 threat.

The Pembroke Recreation Complex, located at 7164 N.C. 711, also will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday, according to information from the town government. The measures are temporary and the closures will be reassessed periodically.

In the interim, customers may use the drive-through station at Town Hall to pay bills, pay them online or mail payments.

Zoning and other requests can be handled by contacting Town Hall at 910-521-9758.

Parks and Recreation programs are postponed or cancelled until further notice.

The Cruisin’ Pembroke Street Festival scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.

All other regular town services are not affected.

Staff report