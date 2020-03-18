DMV office open, making adjustments

Robeson County License Plate Agency worker Tisha Norton sanitizes the office lobby area on Wednesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, the agency was maintaining its normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Robeson County License Plate Agency worker Tisha Norton sanitizes the office lobby area on Wednesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, the agency was maintaining its normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LUMBERTON — The COVID-19 outbreak has not slowed operations at the state Division of Motor Vehicles Driver’s License Office in Lumberton and the Robeson County License Plate Agency, but changes have been made.

“We are still operating, we’re still open for business as usual,” said Royford Morris, supervisor of the DMV office on Kahn Drive.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Customers are encouraged to call ahead and schedule appointments, but walk-ins are still welcomed.

The office has set a limit on the number of customers allowed in the DMV office, Morris said. Only six people will be allowed in the waiting area and six in the service area.

People accompanying customers are encouraged to wait outside the office in their vehicles, he said. But parents or guardians of teens are allowed inside.

Other exceptions to the rule are interpreters or people assisting the elderly, according to a note posted on the DMV office’s front door.

“For the most part everyone has been receptive,” Morris said of customers.

As of Wednesday, road tests were canceled and he was unsure when the next one would be offered, Morris said.

He is in continuous contact with the state DMV and will continue to follow protocol as set forth by the state, Morris said.

“Things have been changing by the hour, by the minute,” he said.

The county License Plate Agency on Lackey Street also has coronavirus guidelines in place, with a flyer posted on its door.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak the Robeson County License Plate Agency is required to limit capacity temporarily,” the poster reads in part.

A maximum of 15 people are allowed in the lobby. As with the DMV, people accompanying customers are encouraged to wait in a vehicle outside.

That includes 10 customers and five staff members, said Melody Andrews, agency manager.

The poster directs customers to take a ticket from inside, write down their cell phone and ticket numbers for the staff and to wait in their vehicles for a call.

On Wednesday afternoon service continued as usual, with an empty lobby.

The agency saw a 50% decrease in customers from Tuesday to Wednesday, Andrews said. But she was unsure if the decrease was caused by the virus.

“Here it’s sporadic anyway,” she said of daily business.

The agency operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Increased sanitation measures are in use, she said.

Employees wipe down counters and spray disinfectant solution on chairs and door handles throughout the day.

After the agency closes at 5 p.m., the staff also performs a “deep cleaning” of the building, Andrews said.

The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles issued a statement about operations on Monday.

“Due to concern for the health and safety of its customers and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will consolidate in-person services to offices large enough to maintain social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, effective Wednesday, until further notice,” the statement reads in part.

The agency will be closing about 60 offices with the fewest examiner stations or with offices that make it difficult to provide customers with the amount of space recommended by the CDC, according to the DMV statement. Additionally, customers at driver’s license offices will be given a wellness questionnaire.

Customers with appointments at those offices will be able to reschedule once the offices re-open, according to the statement. Affected employees would be re-assigned to other offices in operation.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said. “So we are putting in place a number of measures to better protect everyone from the spread of the virus. As always, we encourage everyone to conduct their business online if possible.”

License and registration renewals can be conducted online.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

