Traffic accident on N.C. 711 leaves one person dead

March 18, 2020
LUMBERTON — A head-on collision on N.C. 711 left one person dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which is being investigated by the Lumberton Police Department, happened when a White GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling west toward Pembroke crossed left of the center line and collided with a Jeep Cherokee traveling east toward Lumberton, said Lumberton police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Barnes said.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pronounced dead on the scene, Barnes said. The person at fault was taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Barnes said names will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, he said.

The Lumberton Fire Department and an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper also were at the accident scene.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

