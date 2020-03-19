Crime report

March 19, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lucy Tadlock, Juanita Road, Maxton; and Time Out Communities, Milan Drive, Lumberton.

Willie Lowry reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft that occurred on Troy Drive in Lumberton.